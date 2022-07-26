CDA constructed and made 18 more filtration plants operational in Islamabad 

Islamabad, July 26, 2022 (PPI-OT):The Water Supply Department of the Capital Development Authority is taking vigorous steps to ensure the supply of clean drinking water in the city by completing the construction of 18 more filtration plants. It has been operationalized so that clean drinking water is easily available to the citizens.

According to the details, these 18 filtration plants in I series, G series and F series have been built in a short period of three months. Earlier, 85 filtration plants were being used in the city to supply clean drinking water, after the construction of new filtration plants, now a total of 103 filtration plants are fully functional in the city.

It should be noted that the tests of the water supplied from the filtration plants are conducted on a regular basis every month by the PRWR including the CDA laboratory so that clean drinking water can be provided to the citizens as per the hygiene norms. Moreover, all filtration plants are open 24 hours so that citizens can get clean drinking water at their convenience.

Further, water quality monitoring is also being done with the help of NGOs to maintain the filtration plants and maintain the water quality so that timely maintenance and maintenance of the filtration plants can be done regularly.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Directorate

Capital Development Authority (CDA)

Main Office, G-7/4, Islamabad

Tel: +92-51-9252614

Email: getreply@cda.gov.pk

Website: www.cda.gov.pk