The Capital Development authority has established a climate change fund to protect the Federal Capital from Climate change.
The fund has been established following the direction of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi under climate Change Initiative.
The Interior Minister appreciated CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa for this significant achievement.
Muhammad Ali Randhawa said under this initiative, a carbon credit program will also be started in the city.
He said under the carbon credit program, areas covering 2,000 to 10,000 Kanals have been earmarked for planting trees in the city.
He also approved Margala Hills Fund for recreational spots located on Margala Hills. The fund will ensure the safety and beauty of Margala Hills.