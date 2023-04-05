CDA has given last deadline to remove showrooms being operated illegally in Islamabad

Islamabad, April 05, 2023 (PPI-OT):Final deadline of April 20, 2023 to remove illegal showrooms from all business centers in Islamabad in case of violation, the lease of the property will be cancelled If the illegal showrooms are not removed by the given deadline, the property will be sealed by operation Apart from this, heavy fines will also be imposed on those who set up showrooms against the law, CDA administration.

After a recent survey, it was revealed that illegal showrooms are being run in many properties in Islamabad, the CDA administration said. Vehicle showrooms disrupt pedestrian and traffic flow Vehicle showrooms affect other business activities as well Due to these showrooms, visitors to business centers also face parking problems.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Directorate

Capital Development Authority (CDA)

Main Office, G-7/4, Islamabad

Tel: +92-51-9252614

Email: getreply@cda.gov.pk

Website: www.cda.gov.pk