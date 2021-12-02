CDA Special Measures to Provide Healthy Recreation Opportunities to Islamabad Citizens and Promote Sports Activities 

Islamabad, December 02, 2021 (PPI-OT):Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to hold various sports competitions in the city to promote healthy activities. In this regard, the schedule of football matches has been released. Under which these competitions will be held in Ground G-7/4 of Islamabad. In these competitions various famous clubs of Islamabad in which teams of Ravi Club, Akbar Club, Huma Club and other departments will participate. The tournament will be played on knockout basis from December 1 to December 7.

In addition, effective measures have been taken by the concerned departments of CDA to provide best facilities to the players on this occasion so that the players do not face any difficulty. Moreover, the management of the Capital Development Authority is carrying out repair and maintenance of playgrounds to ensure the provision of healthy recreational activities to the citizens of Islamabad.

