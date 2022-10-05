CDA Union assures to cooperate in resolving key issues of business community

Islamabad, October 05, 2022 (PPI-OT):Ahsan Zafar Bakhtari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that for better protection of the interests of the business community, sitting President ICCI should be made a member of CDA Borad. He said that till the nomination in CDA Board, President ICCI should be invited as an Observer to the meetings of CDA Board to take care of the issues of trade and industry. He said that most of the issues of the business community were related to CDA and CDA Union should help in addressing them to facilitate the growth of business activities.

He assured that ICCI would support the protection of genuine rights of CDA employees. He said this while addressing a delegation of CDA Mazdoor Union that visited ICCI led by its Secretary General Ch. Muhammad Yasin to congratulate the new Office Bearers of ICCI. President, CDA Mazdoor Union Aurangzeb Khan and others were in the delegation. Faad Waheed Senior Vice President, Muhammad Azhar ul Islam Zafar Vice President ICCI stressed for the need of close liaison between ICCI and CDA Union to achieve their common goals.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, Group Leader hoped that CDA employees would work more diligently to address the major issues of business community and the citizens. He said that the role of CDA employees was also important in making Islamabad one of the most beautiful capitals of the world.

Speaking at the occasion, Ch. Muhammad Yasin, Secretary General, CDA Mazdoor Union said that the business community was the backbone of the economy and CDA Mazdoor Union would cooperate in resolving its burning issues. He said that ICCI members were playing an important role in developing the city and creating jobs and it was the duty of CDA employees to facilitate them in business promotion. He said that the CDA Union was supportive of the inclusion of sitting President ICCI in the CDA Board. It was agreed that both sides should join hands and work together for the development of the city and growth of business activities.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Mian Akram Farid, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi former Presidents ICCI and others also spoke at the occasion and stressed that CDA in consultation with ICCI should accelerate efforts for the better development of markets, industrial areas and the overall city.

For more information, contact:

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI)

Chamber House, Aiwan-e-Sanat-o-Tijarat Road,

Mauve Area, G-8/1, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-2250526, 2253145, 8432676

Fax: +92-51-2252950

Email: icci@brain.net.pk, info@icci.com.pk

Website: www.icci.com.pk

The post CDA Union assures to cooperate in resolving key issues of business community appeared first on Business News Pakistan.