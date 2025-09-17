Capital Development Authority (CDA) operations were significantly disrupted on Tuesday as employees, joined by the CDA Labour Union, protested outside the Chairman’s office over the non-allocation of residential plots. Work in numerous departments was suspended as personnel from various directorates converged for the demonstration.
The protesting workers highlighted that despite judicial orders from both the Supreme Court and High Court, they have been denied their rightful claim to residential properties.
They asserted that the CDA Board, responsible for plot approvals, has not granted any since 2007, leaving staff members without their entitled allocations.