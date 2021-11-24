CDWP gives go-ahead to Six Projects worth Rs 61.24 billion 

Islamabad, November 23, 2021 (PPI-OT):At a CDWP meeting presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, approved three development projects with a cost of Rs 0.6bn and recommended three projects worth Rs. 60.64bn to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

Senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from Provincial Governments participated through video conferences. Projects related to Industries and Commerce and Transport and Communications sectors were presented in the meeting.

Three projects related to Industries and Commerce were approved by CDWP. The First project presented in the forum namely “Establishment of Joint Border Market at Gabd District Gwadar, Balochistan” is worth Rs. 226.585 million. The second project of Industries and Commerce presented in the meeting was namely “Establishment of Joint Border Market at Mand District Keh, Balochistan” worth Rs. 183.905 million. The third project namely “Establishment of Joint Border Market at Ghedhi District Panjgur, Balochistan” is worth Rs. 184.501 million.

These projects aim at the construction of Border Market at Pak-Iran border an area of 40,000 sq. both sides will share 20000 sq. market. The project is based on MoU signed between Pakistan and Iran Governments to establish six border substances market places along Pak-Iran borders, where three market places will be established in the first phase.

The project intends to promote trade activities between local people. Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr. Mohammad Jhanzeb said that Pakistan needs to improve the enabling environment for trade on the border areas, specifically enabling environment for regional trade. The focus must be on government’s coordination, trade promotion infrastructure, automation of government-to-business interaction in order to reduce cost and increase transparency and implementation support.

CDWP recommended three mega projects of Transport and Communications to ECNEC for further approval worth Rs. 60.64 billion. The first project presented in the meeting namely “Constriction of Rawalpindi Ring Road-R3 (38.3 KM) Main Carriageway (MCW) From Baanth (N-5) To Thalian (M-2)” worth Rs. 23, 606.214 million.

The sponsoring agency is Go PB and executing agency is Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA). Out of the total PC-I cost of Rs. 23,606.21 million which is for construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road, the Proposed Federal Share is Rs. 15,165.47 million, and the Proposed Govt. of Punjab Share is Rs. 8,440.74 million.

The project envisages the construction of 6 lanes access-controlled Rawalpindi Ring Road measuring 38.30 Km in length. The alignment of the Rawalpindi Ring Road originates from National Highway (N-5) at Baanth (District Rawalpindi) crosses through Chakbeli Road, Adiyala Road, and Chakri Road and terminates at Motorway M-2 at Thallian Interchange.

The scope of work also includes the construction of grade-separated interchanges (5 Nos), bridges (2 Nos), flyover (1 No), Subways (32 Nos), box culverts (34 Nos), Intelligent Transportation System (ITS), fence on both sides of ROW, toll plazas and weighbridges. The second project presented in the meeting namely “Land Acquisition for Lai Expressway and Flood Channel, Rawalpindi. (GS No.6529)” is worth Rs. 24,960 million.

The PC-I envisages acquisition of 750 kanals of land to provide the clear Right of Way (ROW) for construction of the Lai Nullah Expressway and Flood Channel Project (whole Nullah Lai spanning over 16.5 Km i.e. from Katarian Bridge to Soan River near High Court) which would constitute an integral part of the transportation network of Rawalpindi beside flood mitigation and sewage disposal.

The Scope and cost also include compensation to be provided to the built-up properties and charges for shifting and idle time compensation. The third project presented in the meeting namely ““Feasibility Study and Construction of 10th Avenue” From IJP Road TO Srinagar Highway Islamabad” is worth Rs. 12,080 million. As per the master plan, 10 Avenue is an Integral Part of the Islamabad road network.

The project has been planned to provide better traffic facilities, provide savings in travel time and vehicle operating costs, avoid inconvenience to the general public, avoid security hazards, reduce the risk of accidents, and ultimately the project will be helpful to reduce air and noise pollution due to reduced traffic congestions.

The road will also provide a link to the railway dry port, the industrial area of Islamabad, and to the new Islamabad International airport through the Srinagar Highway. It is also envisaged that traffic from N-5 through Margalla road will also use this road to reach the middle of the twin city and industrial area which will be the nearest approach.

