CEC should tender apology before nation or be ready for article 6, Adil

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh said on Sunday that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) should tender an apology before the nation or be ready to face Article 6.

Addressing a crowded press conference in Karachi, flanked by PTI Sindh general secretary Advocate Ali Palh and others, he said that the CEC first of all failed to hold elections within time, committing contempt of people and their mandate.

Mr Adil said that he said, yesterday the Commissioner Rawalpindi unveiled pool fraud. He said he himself spent 171 days in jail, where he was put in a death cell. He said he faced more troubles than Kalboshan Yadav.

The PTI leader said on Feb 8, the nation and the Captain became victorious. He said: "We have all Form 45s of Karachi and all this data is put on the Internet. He said all Form 45s of his constituency NA-238 are present with him." He said the media was given Form 45s from each and every polling. He said PML-N showed lack of confidence in the media.

He said from 22 NA seats of Karachi, we won 20 seats and from three NA seats of Hyderabad we won two. He said we won 40 PA seats from Karachi. He said seats of GDA were stolen from interior Sindh. He said Jamaat-e-Islami also won some seats from Karachi. He said Hafiz Naeem showed moral courage by fortifying his seat. He asked Pir Pagara to come out like Soriah Badshah had come out against the British rulers. He demanded to release true results as per Form 45s.

Haleem Adil said from NA219 Hyderabad PTI backed candidate Mustansir Billah took 52999 votes and MQM candidate just 18276 votes, but in Form 47 MQM candidate was termed winner by 55050 votes.

He said from NA220 Hyderabad Faisal Mughal of PTI took 52302 votes and MQM candidate just 41203 votes, but in Form 47 MQM candidate was termed winner by 64561 votes.

He said from NA231 Malir PTI candidate Khalid Mehmood Advocate took 43870 votes and PPP candidate just 42623 votes, but in Form 47 the PPP candidate was termed winner by 43634 votes.

He said from NA233 Korangi PTI candidate Adeel Ahmed took 74469 votes and MQM candidate just 18479 votes, but in Form 47 the MQM candidate was termed winner by 84582 votes.

He said from NA233 Korangi PTI candidate Haris Meo took 62801 votes and MQM candidate just 15778 votes, but in Form 47 the MQM candidate was termed winner by 58753 votes.

He said from NA234 Korangi PTI candidate Faheem Khan took 55227 votes and MQM candidate just 14158 votes, but in Form 47 the MQM candidate was termed winner by 73687 votes.

He said from NA235 East PTI candidate Saifur Rehman took 21788 votes and MQM candidate just 2464 votes, but in Form 47 the MQM candidate was termed winner by 20185 votes.

Adil said from NA236 East PTI candidate Alamgir Khan took 103636 votes and MQM candidate just 7481 votes, but in Form 47 the MQM candidate was termed winner by 38871 votes.

He said from NA237 East PTI candidate Zahoor Mehsood took 43915 votes and PPP candidate just 21457 votes, but in Form 47 the PPP candidate was termed winner by 40836 votes.

The PTI leader said from NA238 East PTI candidate (myself) Haleem Adil Sheikh took 82972 votes and MQM candidate just 10236 votes, but in Form 47 the MQM candidate was termed winner by 54884 votes.

He said similarly, PTI's winning candidates were fraudulently declared losers as per bogus Form 47s from NA239, NA240, NA241, NA 242, NA 243, NA244, NA245, NA246, NA247, NA248, NA249, and NA 250.

Advocate Ali Palh said our votes were robbed, our workers attacked and our mandate snatched. He said we are ready for checking our Form 45s. He said the CJP can take suo moto on every issue. He said the High Court could have resolved our issue but we were sent to the ECP. He demanded to give back all snatched seats back to the PTI.

On the occasion, Jamal Siddiqui former MPA, Aftab Jahangir former MNA, PTI candidates Mustansir Bila, Agha Arsalan, Arslan Khalid, Haris Meo, Bilal Jadoon, Bashir Sodhan, Rehan Bandokda , Imran Qureshi and others were also present.