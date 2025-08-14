Pakistan is celebrating a twofold victory – the achievement of Independence and a decisive success in “Battle of Right”. The nation rejoices over its hard-won freedom and military triumph against an enemy five times its size.
These celebrations highlight the nation’s resilience and acknowledge divine assistance in achieving these milestones. References to “Operation Gibraltar” and “Battle of Right” allude to a pivotal clash that solidified Pakistan’s standing on the world stage. These events are credited with establishing the nation as a formidable power.
Calls for expressions of gratitude and humble reflection underscore the profound significance of these victories. The nation is urged to offer thanks for these auspicious outcomes.