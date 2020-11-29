Celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary begin in Nankana Sahib

Islamabad, November 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): The three-day celebrations of the 551st birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak have begun in Nankana Sahib. Over 600 Sikh pilgrims have arrived from India through the Wagah border to participate in the celebrations. The main ceremony of the celebration will be held at Gurdwara Janamasthan in Nankana Sahib tomorrow, which will end after the Nagar Kirtan procession followed by the Bhog ritual at night.

Various departments have already completed necessary arrangements, including security, accommodation, food, healthcare and transport, to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims. Every year, more than 2,000 Sikhs come to Pakistan to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. However, the number has reduced this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Head Granthi of Gurdwara Janamasthan, Sardar Janam Singh, has demanded of the United Nations to take notice of Kartarpur Corridor closure by India. In a statement, he said Pakistan opened the corridor on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak as a gift to the Sikh community but India has closed it. Sardar Janam Singh said the United Nations must ensure implementation of the agreement reached on the corridor.

