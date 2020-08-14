Centre can’t interfere in Sindh affairs: Khuhro

August 14, 2020

Larkana:Talks of giving Karachi under federal government control are an attack on the unity of Sindh and the central government can only give instructions but cannot interfere in the internal affairs of the Sindh province.

This was stated by Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Universities and Boards, while addressing a gathering at Sindh University Campus to hoist national flag on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day here Friday.

Khuhro said the federal government intend to throw its debris of failure over Sindh as it has ignored Karachi. Khuhro said PIA, Steel Mills and other institutions are failed in the federal government and now that federal government is dreaming to have control of Karachi.

He said federal government should now stop to throw garbage of its failures over Sindh government adding Sindh is not a colony of anyone and people of Sindh including ourselves will protect every inch of Sindh and fight against every conspiracy hatched against Sindh.

Khuhro said priority should be the supremacy of parliament and the constitution and today we will have to undertake that every institution will work within the given framework. Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Azhar Ali Shah welcomed the distinguished guests. Deputy commissioner Muhammad Nauman Siddique, mayor Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Mukhtiar Samo and others were present on the occasion.

