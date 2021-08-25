CEO PBIT visits FIEDMC

Lahore, August 25, 2021 (PPI-OT): CEO PBIT, Dr. Arfa Iqbal visited Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) office and met with SAPM on CPEC Khalid Mansoor, CEO FIEDMC Kashif Ashfaq, COO FIEDMC Muhammad Yousaf, Abdul Samie from BOI Islamabad and other officials to discuss the progress and know the issues faced by investors.

