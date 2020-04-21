Ceremony for Donation of Medical Supplies by China Three Gorges Corporation held in Beijing

April 21, 2020

Islamabad, April 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): A ceremony was held today for donation of emergency medical supplies by China three Gorges Corporation (CTGC) to National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan in Beijing. The event was attended by Ambassador Naghmana A. Hashmi and also included Mr. Yao Wen, Deputy Director General, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Lei Minghsan, the Chairman of China Three Gorges Corporation and senior officials from Chinese government and corporate sector, says a press release received from Beijing here today.

China Three Gorges Corporation is a leading Chinese enterprise engaged in several power projects worth US$ 6 billion in Pakistan. The donated medical supplies amounting RMB 10 million include a vast quantity of disposable surgical masks, KN-95 masks, protective clothing and portable ventilators. The critical medical supplies aimed at reinforcing Pakistan’s disease prevention and control measures in its fight against COVID-19 epidemic would be transported via several special flights chartered by CTGC in coming days.

Speaking at the occasion, the participants underscored that medical supplies donated by CTGC are a demonstration of strong commitment and support Chinese government, corporate sector and general public have extended to Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19. Approaching Pakistan’s strong moral and material support to China in early phase of COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, the participants reaffirmed China’s firm resolve to stand by Pakistan during its fight against COVID-19.

Thanking the participants for their warm sentiments of goodwill and support, Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi appreciated CTGC for its generous contribution for improving Pakistan’s capacity in its efforts to curb and contain viral epidemic. She highlighted that Pakistan Embassy, over the past few weeks, has been the recipient of an overwhelming donations of critical medical supplies from cross-section of Chinese society thereby adding another chapter to remarkable history of bilateral ties between the two countries. On behalf of the NDMA, the Ambassador also received the certificate of handing-over of donations from Mr. Lei Mingshan, the Chairman of CTGC.

