Chagai levies arrests bike snatcher

CHAGAI:Chagai levies on Saturday claimed to have arrested bike snatcher in an operation conducted in Girdi Jungle area of district Chagai in Balochistan province. One alleged bike snatcher was also arrested during the operation. In compliance with the directives of high-ups, levies force, Chagai under the supervision of Incharge, Levies Station, Girdi Jungle arrested alleged bike snatcher namely Faridullah son of Abdullah in an operation conducted in Girdi Jungle area of district Chagai.

Stolen Honda CG-125 was recovered from the possession of alleged bike snatcher. The alleged bike snatcher was shifted to Levies Station, Girdi Jungle and handed over to the Investigation staff of levies station Girdi Jungle for investigation. Further investigation was underway.