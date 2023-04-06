Islamabad, April 06, 2023 (PPI-OT):Chair IPO Farrukh Amil called on the Foreign Minister Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on 31 March 2023. Chair IPO highlighted the work and goals of IPO Pakistan including the need to increase awareness of IP amongst the people of Pakistan, especially amongst the next generation, the students and in particular with the various Chambers of Commerce and Business Associations.

He emphasised that the economic rights and benefits accrued though innovation and creativity of Pakistanis must be secured. IP, he stressed, was not some elegant or elitist international activity but central to wealth creation even in the smallest towns and villages especially in this online age of commerce.

This could only be achieved through a generational shift of IP awareness at the student level. One key goal of IPO Pakistan was to introduce IP into the National Curriculum. Equally, the requisite national legislation on IP needed to be passed by the Parliament in order to bring Pakistan onto an equal playing field in the global platforms of trade and investment.

The Foreign Minister assured support for IPO Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen the IP ecosystem in Pakistan and agreed on the necessity of accession to the international treaties for the economic empowerment of citizens, in particular the creation of opportunities for the youth.

With reference to the upcoming International Legal Instrument relating to Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources, Traditional Knowledge and Folklore (GRTKF) in 2024, the Foreign Minister stated that it was important for all other concerned stakeholders such as the departments of Culture, Agriculture etc. to be on board for a comprehensive national effort.

For more information, contact:

Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO)

IPO Islamabad

G-5/2 G-5, Islamabad, Islamabad Capital Territory

Phone: +92 51 9245830-2

Email: info@ipo.gov.pk

Website: www.ipogov.pk