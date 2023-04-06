Chair IPO Farrukh Amil called on the President ICCI

Islamabad, April 06, 2023 (PPI-OT):Chair IPO Farrukh Amil, accompanied by Director (Enforcement) Mr. Muhammad Ismail, called on the President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Mr Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari. The meeting included senior office bearers including Senior Vice President ICCI Mr. Faad Waheed and Executive Member ICCI, Dr. Waheed Usman.

Chair IPO elaborated on the role of IPO-Pakistan and the importance of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). He highlighted the relevance of Intellectual Property (IP) in the development of a vibrant private sector.

With the necessary national legislation and accession to the relevant international IP treaties, Pakistan would be able to boost international investor confidence. This, he stressed, surely must be a goal of every Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan.

The Executive Members of ICCI fully agreed. Equally, the Chair IPO underlined, was the necessity to encourage new innovators to develop their ideas and with IP tools turn them into profitable ventures, thus creating employment and income.

The Chair IPO emphasised that if Pakistan did not secure what was rightfully its, other countries and international corporations would encroach and claim these profitable ideas and ventures for themselves. Pakistan could not afford to be left behind on the global stage of business and commerce.

The Chair IPO highlighted the role of the TISCs. President ICCI said that they would examine the concept. He stated that ICCI would welcome a detailed briefing by IPO-Pakistan in the near future. Senior VP ICCI agreed on the importance of Patents in securing IP Rights.

He also suggested awareness / Training Sessions for the ICCI Members, especially for the Start-Ups. Chair IPO assured ICCI of its full partnership to improve the local business acumen in order to secure a level playing field internationally for Pakistani companies.

