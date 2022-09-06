Lahore, September 06, 2022 (PPI-OT):Chairman Amanah Group and a well-known businessman Abid Butt met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Monday and presented a cheque of 70 million rupees for the CM Flood Relief Fund.

The CM admired the philanthropic passion to help flood victims and said that an effective monitoring mechanism has been developed for maintaining transparency. The deserving persons will be given their full rights; he asserted and told that the installation of special filtration hand pumps was being reviewed to provide clean drinking water in the flood-hit areas.

The affectees are our brethren and they will not be left alone in this hour of trial. The government was utilizing every resource to help the victims, he said. The chief secretary and political and administrative teams of the Punjab government were fully active in the early rehabilitation of the flood victims, the CM concluded. Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Parvez Awan, Najam Mazari, Advisor Amer Saeed Raan and former minister Ghulam Abbas were also present.

For more information, contact:

Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab

Government of the Punjab

8-Club Road, GOR-I, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99205562-3

Fax: +92-42-99205561

Website: https://cm.punjab.gov.pk/

The post Chairman Amanah Group calls on Chief Minister Punjab to donate 70 million to flood relief fund appeared first on Official News Pakistan.