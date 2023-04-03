Chairman CDA Noor-ul-Amin Mengal visits Park Enclave phase 2 and 3

Islamabad, April 03, 2023 (PPI-OT):During his visit to Park Enclave, he directed to hand over possession of residential plots in phase two and three of the scheme where development had been completed. The CDA Chairman also asked the engineering wing and contractor and expedite development activity in phase four and remaining parts of phase two and three. He also inspected model apartments constructed for overseas Pakistanis at Nilore Residencia.

It may be pointed out here at the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had also directed the CDA management to focus on planning and developing residential schemes for the overseas Pakistanis who are one main source of sending foreign exchange to the country.

During inspection of CDA Nursery, the chairman desired participation of civil society to extend area of nursery plantation of saplings of different kinds. The focus of CDA chairman during the overall visit was to expedition and resumption of development work on stalled residential sectors in Islamabad.

