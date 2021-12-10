Chairman CDA visited various tourist destinations in Islamabad and reviewed the ongoing efforts to promote tourism in Islamabad

Islamabad, December 10, 2021 (PPI-OT):CDA is taking all possible steps to promote tourism in Islamabad. The Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) said on Accompanied by senior officials, he visited various tourist destinations in Islamabad on Thursday.

According to the details, Chairman CDA took a detailed look at the facilities available for tourists at Lake View Park, Shakarparian, Daman Koh and other tourist spots and the ongoing development works at these places. On this occasion it was directed that wash rooms be constructed at Lake View Park, Daman Koh and other places for the convenience of persons with disabilities. Further, regarding the promotion of tourism, he said that all resources should be utilized to provide the best facilities to the tourists.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Directorate

Capital Development Authority (CDA)

Main Office, G-7/4, Islamabad

Tel: +92-51-9252614

Email: getreply@cda.gov.pk

Website: www.cda.gov.pk