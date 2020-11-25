Chairman CPEC authority Asim Bajwa calls on Chief Minister Punjab

Lahore, November 25, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Lt. Gen. (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed the progress made on CPEC related projects in Punjab. The proposal of constructing China Centre/CPEC Tower in Lahore was concurred with, and both further agreed to take coordinated steps for the promotion of agricultural research, especially the seed development.

The CM said as much as 13 thousand acres of land will be utilized for seed development and other agricultural research purposes. The information desks will be set up in China Centre / CPEC Tower to provide necessary information to local investors about huge Chinese industrial sector under one roof, he said. The government will extend the necessary support to Chinese investors for setting up industries in the province, and they will also be offered several incentives along-with security, he assured.

The CM emphasised that transparency and observance of rules should be ensured for the allotment of industrial plots. Similarly, full implementation on guiding principles be ensured for industrial development, he maintained. The CM said feasible recommendations should be presented for the solution of problems of the industrialists. Regulations should be given final shape at the earliest for industrial development as the CPEC has given a new dimension to Pakistan-China relations, he added.

Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Bajwa said the speed of work has been accelerated on CPEC projects as its very important for the national economy. Pakistan will also benefit from Chinese expertise in the agriculture sector as it has tremendous growth potential. The completion of CPEC projects will strengthen the national economy, he added. Chairman Board of Investment Pakistan Atif Bukhari and secretary BOI were present along with Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Adviser Dr Salman Shah, Chairman PBIT Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, Chief Secretary, SMBR and Chairman P and D.

