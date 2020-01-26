Chairman FBR appreciates the services of Pakistan Customs on International Customs Day

January 26, 2020

Karachi, January 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): During his address at the convocation, Governor Ismail urged the youth to take advantage of the Kamyab Jawan program initiated by the federal government. He said under the Kamyab jawan program loan up to 50 lac rupees could be given which is a sufficient amount for starting a business. The governor also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi and distribute checks under this programme.

