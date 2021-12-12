Chairman FBR holds weekly E-Kachehri 

Islamabad, December 11, 2021 (PPI-OT):As a sequel to E-Kachehries held regularly to comply with the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed held an E-Kachehri at FBR (HQs) on Friday to listen to the complaints and concerns of taxpayers.

This is the third consecutive week of holding E-Kachehri by the Chairman FBR after he decided to hold it on every Friday to expedite redressal of grievances of taxpayers. He listened to the complaints of the taxpayers and issued on-spot directions for resolution of complaints.

He also advised the taxpayers to visit their nearest RTO and collect orate of Customs for redressal of any problem confronted by them. The Chairman FBR appreciated the suggestions put forth by the taxpayers and assured them that their valued input would be duly considered for formulation of tax policies and initiatives for taxpayers’ facilitation.

He reaffirmed that FBR was making all out efforts to facilitate the taxpayers. The Chairman FBR has issued specific directions to all Field Formations for according top priority to the grievances and concerns of female taxpayers and those belonging to remote and marginalized areas of Pakistan.

Needless to add that the weekly E-Kachehri being held by Chairman FBR on regular basis will not only contribute significantly to the timely redressal of the grievances of taxpayers but it will also keep a strong check on the performance of the Field Formations. Chairman FBR has already instructed all field formations to resolve the outstanding issues of taxpayers and made it clear that any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

