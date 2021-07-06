Chairman NAB appreciates the excellent performance of NAB Rawalpindi

Islamabad, July 05, 2021 (PPI-OT):Honourable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB chaired a high level meeting. The meeting reviewed the performance of NAB-Rawalpindi regional Bureau especially regarding the recoveries made by NAB Rawalpindi in Fake Bank Accounts Scam Cases at NAB Headquarter. During the meeting Irfan Naeem Mangi, DG NAB Rawalpindi informed that NAB Rawalpindi under the dynamic leadership of Honourable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has recovered Rs. 33.246 billion in Fake Bank Accounts Scam Cases. DG NAB Rawalpindi informed that the bureau has recovered Rs. 31.906 billion through Plea Bargain and recovery of state land. The details of the recoveries made through Plea Bargain in Fake Bank Accounts Scam Cases are as under:

1. Plea Bargain of the accused persons Syed Arif Ali and Syed Asif Mahmood for an amount of Rs. 2.13 billion was approved by the respected Accountability Court in an investigation regarding extending illegal favours to M/s Technomen Kinetic (Pvt) Ltd and others in projects of Sindh Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh transmission and dispatch Company (STDC).

2. Plea Bargain of the accused Harish S/o Kalumal for an amount of Rs. 20.352 million was approved by the respected Accountability Court in Reference No. 05/2019 regarding illegal award of contract by Government of Sindh Special initiative Department to M/s Harish and Company and others.

3. Plea Bargain of the accused persons Hammad Shahid, Abdul Ghani, Tariq Baig, Muhammad Iqbal, Mohammad Touseef, Aamir, Siraj Shahid, Ehsaan Elahi for an amount of Rs. 20.206 billion was approved by the respected Accountability Court in Misappropriation of Land owned by Govt. of Sindh and Pakistan Steel Mills by public functionaries of BOR, Manzoor Qadir Kaka and others.

4. Plea Bargain of the accused persons Nadeem Younas, CEO M/s Zafar Enterprises, Abdul Sattar Qureshi, Aslam Pervaiz Memon, Ex- Executive Engineer, RDD, Baldev, Ex- Director Technical, RDD, Uzair Tahsin, Director Wadood Eng. Services Pvt Ltd, Muhammad Jaffar, Director Wadood Eng. Pvt Ltd, Abdul Rasheed Channa, Ex-Divisional Accounts Officer, Ayaz Ahmed Siddiqui for an amount of Rs. 299.27 million was approved by the respected Accountability Court in Illegal Award of Contracts by various departments of Government of Sindh to the extent of Roshan Sindh.

5. Plea Bargain of the accused persons Shahzaib Mahmood, Zulfiqar Ali and Arshad Iqbal for an amount of Rs. Rs. 50 million was approved by the respected Accountability Court in Reference No. 02/2020 State Vs Bilal Sheikh.

6. Plea Bargain of the accused persons Shahzaib Mahmood, and Zulfiqar Ali for an amount of Rs. 50 million was approved by the respected Accountability Court in Extending illegal / fraudulent finance facility by misuse of authority by officers / officials of Sindh Bank Limited to benami company of Omni Group namely M/s Paramount Builders and Developers (pvt) Limited and its subsequent misappropriation.

7. Plea Bargain of the accused persons Shafqat Mumtaz and Muhammad Abdullah for an amount of Rs. 11.884 million was approved by the respected Accountability Court in Purchase of plot no. 216, E.I. Lines, Karachi Cantonment, Karachi through dishonest and illegal means.

8. Plea Bargain of the accused person Zain Malik authorized Director of M/s Bahria Town Pvt Ltd for an amount of Rs. 2,129.78955 million was approved by the respected Accountability Court in Reference No. 02 / 2019 State Vs Hussain Lawai.

9. Plea Bargain of the accused person Zain Malik authorized Director of M/s Bahria Town Pvt Ltd for an amount of Rs. 200 million was approved by the respected Accountability Court in Reference No. 14 / 2019 State Vs Manzoor Qadir Kaka.

10. Plea Bargain of the accused person Zain Malik authorized Director of M/s Bahria Town Pvt Ltd for an amount of Rs. 1,563.01992 million was approved by the respected Accountability Court in Reference No. 04 / 2019 State Vs Khawaja Anwer Majeed.

11. Plea Bargain of the accused person Zain Malik authorized Director of M/s Bahria Town Pvt Ltd for an amount of Rs. 31.79456 million was approved by the respected Accountability Court in transactions of Rs. 8.3 Billion from Bahria Town through the Joint Account of APS Mushtaq Ahmed and Zain Malik into fake accounts.

12. Plea Bargain of the accused person Zain Malik authorized Director of M/s Bahria Town Pvt Ltd for an amount of Rs. 170 million was approved by the respected Accountability Court in taking Rs. 1.22 billion kickbacks in JV Opal-225 by Zardari Group.

13. Plea Bargain of the accused person Zain Malik authorized Director of M/s Bahria Town Pvt Ltd for an amount of Rs. 4955.95 million was approved by the respected Accountability Court in Transaction Made from the Accounts of M/S Bahria Town (Pvt) Ltd and Joint Accounts of Zain Malik and Mushtaq Ahmed into Fake Accounts.

14. Plea Bargain of the accused persons Tara Chand, Ahmed Mastoi and Ghulam Sarwar for an amount of Rs. 82.9535 million was approved by the respected Accountability Court in Misappropriation of Sindh Tractor Subsidy Scheme.

During the meeting DG NAB Rawalpindi also informed that NAB Rawalpindi has recovered Rs. 1,005.72 million through pardon in Fake Bank Accounts Scam Cases. The details of the recoveries made through pardon in Fake Bank Accounts Scam Cases are as under:

1. Accused Nadeem Ahmed Khan surrendered Plot No. St 28 and St 28/A, Block-1, Scheme-5, Clifton Karachi to the concerned department in Reference No. 03/2019 regarding Illegal allotment of amenity plots ST-28 and ST-28/A Block-01, Scheme-5 Clifton Karachi.

2. Accused Sajawal Khan through legal heirs Yousaf Edhi surrendered land measuring 30.03 Acres land allotted to him illegally amounting to Rs. 494.78 million in Investigation regarding Misappropriation of Land owned by Govt. of Sindh and Pakistan Steel Mills by public functionaries of BOR, Manzoor Qadir Kaka and others.

3. Rs. 10.94 million was recovered from accused Amjad Hussain through application of Pardon in Investigation regarding extending illegal favours to M/s Technomen Kinetic (Pvt) Ltd and others in projects of Sindh Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh transmission and dispatch Company (STDC).

Further DG NAB Rawalpindi informed the meeting that NAB Rawalpindi has recovered Rs. 334.429 million from accused Amanullah Memon through indirect recovery in misappropriation of Land owned by Govt. of Sindh and Pakistan Steel Mills by public functionaries of BOR, Manzoor Qadir Kaka and others in Fake Bank Accounts Scam Cases. The Honourable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB appreciated the excellent performance of NAB Rawalpindi under the supervision of Irfan Naeem Mangi, DG NAB Rawalpindi and hoped that NAB Rawalpindi will continue to perform in future with the same zeal and commitment.

