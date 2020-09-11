Chairman National Highway Authority visits Hub River Bridge

Islamabad, September 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): As per the directives of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mr. Murad Saeed, the Chairman National Highway Authority Capt. (R) Sikander Qayyum visited Hub River Bridge on N—25 today. During the visit, the Chairman NHA was accompanied by the Member West Zone Mr. Shahid Ihsanullah, General Manager Balochistan—South Mr. Sham Sunder and Director Maintenance Balochistan—South Mr. Kashif Ali Shaikh. During the site visit, it was informed to the Chairman National Highway Authority by the Member (West Zone) NHA Balochistan Mr. Shahid Ihsanullah, that the Tender Notice for execution of Emergency Protection Works on Hub River Bridge has been published in leading National Print Media as well as uploaded in PPRA and NHA websites on dated 10th September, 2020.

It was informed to the Chairman NHA by the Member (West Zone) that Hub River bridge is structurally stable and can bear the loading and there is no any issue with the structural integrity and stability of Hub river bridge, but only Protection walls of three (03) No. Piers of Hub Bridge i.e. “Pier No. 7, 8 and 9” were damaged due the current cyclonic rain storm and due to ﬂow of excess water from Hub dam.

However, an assurance was given by the Member (West Zone) NHA to the Chairman NHA, that Protection works on said three No. Piers (i.e. Pier No. 7, 8 81, 9) of Hub Bridge will be started by 26th September, 2020 and will be completed within one (01) month time period. It was strictly directed by the Chairman NHA to ensure execution of works strictly as per NHA Speciﬁcations and standards, and timely completion of the repair works of Hub River Bridge must be ensured by NHA and laxity in this regard shall not be tolerated.

The Member (West Zone) assured the Chairman NHA that work will be executed strictly as per NHA speciﬁcations and standards and no compromise shall be made by NHA in Quantity and Quality of works and he further gave the assurance that the General Manager (Balochistan—South) and the Director Maintenance (Balochistan—South) will be vigilant and strictly monitor the work at site.

The Chairman National Highway Authority directed that although the District Administration has been requested to take stern action against the illegal activity near or within the vicinity of Hub bridge and impose ban on illegal excavation and collection of sand and aggregate material from the upstream and downstream of the Hub river. However, the Chairman NHA instructed to construct trenches on Entry and Exit points so that no dumpers and tractors are allowed to access the site for collecting the aggregates and sand etc.

