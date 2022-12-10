Chairman NDMA, ED ADPC discuss prospects of enhanced cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik met with Executive Director of Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC) Hans Guttman in Bankok and discussed the prospects of enhanced future cooperation in various fields for strengthening the disaster management in Pakistan.

The Chairman NDMA stressed the need on developing mutual intellectual and academic fora as a collective approach towards disaster mitigation and disaster risk reduction. According to a Radio Pakistan’s report, Hans Guttman assured to provide support to strengthen disaster preparedness and response mechanism of NDMA through training human resource, knowledge exchange and technological assistance.