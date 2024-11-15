Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt General Inam Haider Malik, held a significant meeting with Kamal Kishore, Assistant Secretary-General and Special Representative of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) at COP 29, Baku.
Chairman NDMA provided a comprehensive briefing on the capabilities of the National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC), according to a press release received here on Friday from Baku, Azerbaijan.
He highlighted key initiatives including the Development of Early Warning (DEW) systems, Combined Integrated Simulation Exercises (CISE), anticipatory actions, and risk communication strategies aimed at enhancing disaster risk reduction through adaptation and mitigation measures.
The NDMA Chairman also discussed the Disaster Management (DM) audit of disaster-resilient infrastructure and the “Build Back Better” approach, which focuses on improving resilience in the aftermath of natural calamities.
The discussions extended to the framework of risk financing and access to carbon markets. Both leaders expressed their commitment to continuing joint efforts towards disaster-resilient management in Pakistan.