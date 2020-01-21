Chairman NDMA visits rains/snowfall affected areas of Balochistan

January 20, 2020

Islamabad, January 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chairman NDMA Lt. General Muhammad Afzal has visited the rains and snowfall affected areas of Balochistan on Monday. Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority Imran Zargun briefed the Chairman on the losses and damages caused by recent spell of rains and snowfall in the Balochistan Province. While expressing his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and properties in the Province, Chairman NDMA has announced a financial assistance package from the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the affected population of Balochistan.

An amount of rupees five hundred thousand (Rs. 500000/-) will be extended to the families of every deceased person while rupees fifty thousand will be paid to those who are injured. Apart from this, a financial assistance of rupees one hundred thousand will be provided for the families with houses fully damaged or collapsed while an amount of twenty five thousand to fifty thousand will to given to the families with partially damaged houses.

During the briefing DG PMDA Balochistan apprised the Chairman NDMA that due to inadequate heavy machinery for road clearance, PDMA Balochistan faced challenges in restoring the road network. Chairman NDMA has assured the PDMA Balochistan that their requirement of heavy roads clearance equipment will be met and funding for this equipment would be done through National Disaster Management Fund (NDMF). Chairman NDMA announced that a comprehensive Disaster Management Training will also be arranged for the relevant stakeholders and line departments of Balochistan Government so that they be better trained for coping with the emergency situations.

