Chairman NHA attended meeting call by Governor Sindh and Minister for Planning and Minister for Maritimes Affairs at Governor House Karachi

January 15, 2020

Islamabad, January 15, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Chairman NHA attended meeting called by the Governor Sindh and Mr. Asad Umar Minister for Planning and Mr. Ali Zaidi Minister for Maritimes Affairs at Governor House Karachi on 13th January 2020. The meeting was primarily focused on the review of Sindh infrastructure development program financed by the Federal Government, the 2 of NHA’s priority projects;

1. Dualization of Karachi Northern Bypass, and

2. Provision of direct route of KPT Freight Traffic to M9 through elevated Lyari expressway.

The above projects were discussed in length and executive instructions were issued by the chair for cooperation in timely launching of the projects. The Chairman NHA also convene meetings on other NHA development projects in Zonal office Karachi besides visiting Lyari Expressway, Karachi Northern Bypass and M9 and returned back to Islamabad on Tuesday.

