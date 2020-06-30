Chairman NHA holds E-Kachehri through NHA official Facebook page

June 30, 2020

Islamabad, June 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): In line with directive of Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan on reaching out to the public through holding Khuli Katchehries by organizations under the Federal Government. Chairman National Highway Authority Capt ® Sikander Qayyum held E-Kachehri at head office of the Authority through NHA official Facebook Page and answered to the questions placed by the people all over the country. In his opening remarks Chairman NHA Capt ® Sikander Qayyum informed that NHA is endeavoring to generate required funds from its own resources for construction and maintenance of motorways and national highways throughout the country.

He said participation of private sector in road building projects is encouraging for us. He said, affairs and schemes of the Authority are being run in professional style. During 2019-20, Rs. 158 Billion were provided to NHA which are utilized as per priorities of the Government and importance of the projects.

Speaking about the significance of road maintenance, he said in 2018- 19, Rs. 33 billion were allocated for Annual Maintenance Plan, while Rs. 34 billion were allocated in 2019-20 for Annual Maintenance Plan and that both the plans are being implemented gradually. Such E-Katchehries will also be held at NHA Zonal offices located in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit Baltistan.

