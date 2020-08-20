Chairman NHA visits Rawalpindi-Lahore Section of N-5

August 20, 2020

Islamabad, August 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chairman National Highway Authority Capt ® Sikander Qayyum paid a detailed visit to Rawalpindi-Lahore section on National Highway N-5. The objective of this visit was to check the condition of Rawalpindi – Lahore section of N-5, alignment of proposed project for construction of Shahdara Flyover and review pace of progress on widening of Thokar- Hudiara drain project on N-5. The senior officers of NHA also accompanied him.

During his visit to Rawalpindi- Lahore National Highway, Chairman NHA directed that there should no potholes on N-5, and no stagnation of water anywhere along and on the road especially in front of NLC Wall Cantt Area Rawalpindi, at Thekrian and Imamia Colony Railway Crossing in Wazirabad Unit. He desired to complete the works of renovation and standardization of thirteen Toll Plazas well in time ensuring quality as per specification. He stressed upon the need of completing improvement work at Jadda Morr Jhelum well in time and instructed in particular to protect trees coming in the alignment of the scheme to safeguard environment by taking local NGOs on board. He said, cleaning of central median and along curb stones is ensured and that all the damaged curb stones be repaired on priority.

Chairman NHA also visited the location and alignment of proposed project of Shahdara Flyover to constructed on Public Private partnership (PPP) mode and instructed to complete the proceedings at the earliest. Chairman NHA also inspected pace of work on widening of Thokar- Hudiara Drain project. He said, the remaining work be completed by December 2020, to facilitated the road users. He said, national highway N-5 plays vital role in socio economic uplift and to keep it in good condition stands among other projects.

