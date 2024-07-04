Chairman of the Lower House of Parliament of Tajikistan Zokirzoda Mahmadtoir Zoir called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Dushanbe, on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations, according to a press release received here on Wednesday from Dushanbe.
They expressed satisfaction at the inter-parliamentary cooperation between both countries and agreed to strengthen the already constituted Parliamentary Friendship Groups including regular parliamentary exchanges, to further deepen bilateral ties.
The Prime Minister emphasized that parliamentarians play a significant role in bringing the people of the two countries closer and strongly advocated for their sustained interaction and engagement.
He also congratulated the Chairman on the upcoming 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Tajikistan. The Prime Minister is on a two-day official visit to Tajikistan on the invitation of the President of Tajikistan.