Chairman PPP rejects PoL price hike; Says Khan has intensified inflation bombings on masses

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while rejecting the increase in prices of petroleum products said that after inflation, unemployment, poverty, increase in dollar and corruption, Imran Khan has reached record levels in increasing oil prices.

In a statement issued from Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP Chairman said that the increase in prices of petroleum products is a robbery on the pockets of the people and Pakistan will not accept it. He further said that Imran Khan has intensified the bombardment of inflation on the people. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that CNG stations have already been closed for three months, and now an increase in oil prices will further raise inflation and food prices.

Chairman PPP said that the increase in oil prices by the selected government is as big as a mountain, but there is never even a slight decrease in the prices. When the prices in the world market go up, the price of oil in Pakistan goes up. But when the prices go down in the world, they remain the same in Pakistan.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that at least in the last days of his rule, Imran Khan should take pity on the poor people of Pakistan. But it appears that Imran Khan will never return to Pakistan like Moin Qureshi after the fall of the government. He said that if anyone in the selected government has sympathy for the Pakistani people, they should have a word with Khan Sahib. Chairman PPP said that the long march starting from February 27 will take into account every robbery committed on the pockets of the people. The days of the puppet circus are over.