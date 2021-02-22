Chairman P@SHA speaks about the FBR Notices

Karachi, February 22, 2021 (PPI-OT): Chairman P@SHA Barkan Saeed speaks about the #Issues of #FBR notices currently faced by the IT/ITeS companies of Pakistan. The undue harassment of FBR is being a growth-hindrance for the IT exports as well as creating a negative image to the international investors looking for opportunities to invest in Pakistan. Being the voice of the IT Industry, P@SHA requests the government to deal with the issue with complete transparency.

