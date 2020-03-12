Chairman PTA invites AIC for consultation on citizen protection rules

March 12, 2020

Islamabad, March 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): On behalf of the Consultation Committee, Chairman Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) Amir Azeem Bajwa has invited Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) for the ongoing consultation process over Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules, 2020. In a formal letter written to the Managing Director of AIC, Chairman PTA invited AIC and it’s members for a consultative face to face or video conferencing meeting with the Committee during the coming week.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations,

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)

PTA Headquarters, Sector F- 5/1, Islamabad – 44000, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-2878152

Fax: +92-51- 9219921

Email: pr@pta.gov.pk

Website: https://www.pta.gov.pk

Related Posts