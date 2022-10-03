Chairman Senate assures to include private sector in foreign delegations to explore export markets

Islamabad, October 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman Senate has assured that he would try to include the members of ICCI in foreign delegations so that they could explore new avenues for promoting Pakistan’s exports. He said that the role of the business community was very important in the economic development as the economy would grow and strengthen if business activities would flourish. He stressed upon the business community to focus on Africa, ASEAN and other potential regions for trade and exports. He said this while addressing as Chief Guest a Reception organized by Muhammad Shakeel Munir, outgoing President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to pay tributes to the former Presidents of ICCI.

The former Presidents ICCI Group Leader Khalid Iqbal Malik, Inayat Ullah Miraz, Khalid Javed, Baser Daud, Waqar Aslam Hamdi, Mohsin Khalid, Zubair Ahmed Malik, Tariq Sadiq, Abdul Rauf Alam, Nasir Khan, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Mian Shaukat Masud, Zahid Maqbool, Yasir Sakhi Butt, Zafar Bakhtawari, Shaban Khalid, Sheikh Amir Waheed, Muhammad Ahmed and Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, incumbent President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh outgoing Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan outgoing Vice President ICCI and a large number of members of business community were present at the occasion. Wafaqi Tax Mohtasib Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah, Ambassador of Turkmenistan and Dean of Diplomatic Corps H.E. Mr. Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir paid rich tributes to the valuable services of former Presidents ICCI. He said that the ICCI had taken a humble start in 2 rented rooms and today the institution owned two multi-storey buildings. He said that every President ICCI made useful contributions in building these assets of the Chamber during his tenure and played an important role in resolving the key issues of the business community.

He also highlighted the key achievements of his tenure including some mega events organized by him like national level Property, Housing and Construction Expo, All Parties Conference for Revival of Economy, ICCI Business Excellence Awards 22, Women Entrepreneurs Expo, Environment Expo, Marble Expo, opening of Facilitation Desks of Africa and ASEAN in ICCI.

Group Leader Khalid Iqbal Malik also highlighted the role of former Presidents ICCI in promoting the cause of the business community and resolving the issues of the business community. Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani gave awards to the former Presidents ICCI in recognition of their valuable services for the institution and for the business community.

