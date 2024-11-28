Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has expressed gratitude for the Saudi Arabia Grand Mufti’s contributions to the Muslim world.
During a meeting with Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh in Riyadh, he highlighted the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, founded on shared religious values and mutual respect, the Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.
The Chairman Senate said Pakistan seeks collaboration with Saudi Arabia in educational and religious sectors. He also praised the Grand Mufti’s efforts in promoting tolerance and harmony, urging increased exchange of religious scholars to strengthen mutual understanding.
Yousaf Raza Gilani proposed accelerating religious education initiatives and facilitating expert delegation exchanges between the two countries.