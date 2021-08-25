Chairperson PWPA calls on Chief Minister Punjab

Lahore, August 25, 2021 (PPI-OT): Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Kaneez Fatima called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday to discuss matters pertaining to the protection of women in society. She also presented a performance report to the CM. The CM repeated that every step will be taken to ensure the protection of womenfolk at public places.

Strict action will be taken in case of any abuse as such elements do not deserve any tolerance, he emphasised. The respect to the womenfolk, enshrined in Quran and Sunnah, is a guiding principle for all of us; the CM declared and announced to hold the authority meeting early to make PWPA more effective.

Centres for the elimination of violence against women will also be established in DG Khan and Faisalabad after Lahore and Rawalpindi, the CM announced. Kaneez Fatima said a software has been installed for sustained liaison between departments along with public sensitization about respect to women and ending violence against them.

