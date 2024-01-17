Chaman levies seizes large quantity of drugs

CHAMAN: Chaman levies claimed to have seized large quantity of drugs in a raid conducted on Wednesday in drug godown in Chaman, a city bordering neighbouring country Afghanistan.

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Chaman, Athar Abbas Raja, staff of levies force, Chaman under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner, Chaman, Zohaib Kibzai, raided drug godown in Chaman, a city bordering neighbouring country Afghanistan. Large quantity of drugs was seized during the operation. According to reports, drug godown was demolished.