Change of guard ceremony held at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam

December 25, 2019

The change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during which a smartly turned out contingent including Female Cadets of Pakistan Military Academy Kakul assumed the ceremonial guard duty.

Commandant Pakistan Military Academy Major General Muhammad Ali was the chief guest on occasion, who laid floral wreath at the Mazar, offered Fateha and recorded impression on visitor’s book.

Source: Radio Pakistan

