Charge de Affaires Embassy of Libya calls on Finance Minister 

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, February 22, 2022 (PPI-OT):Charge de Affaires Embassy of Libya Omar B. A. Abdulkarim called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin in Islamabad on Tuesday. Both the sides highlighted deep rooted brotherly relations between the two countries. They observed that Pakistan and Libya enjoy a sound friendly relationship over the years and it is getting stronger with each passing day.

The Charge de Affaires, in his remarks, shared that Libyan government is aiming at enhancing the bilateral ties especially between businessmen of the two countries. The performance of Pak-Libya Holding Company was also discussed during the meeting and the Finance Minister commended the development of the company. The Finance Minister extended his support for further strengthening of brotherly relations between the two countries.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Permanent Mission to UN to organize webinar with title Pakistan’s position in comity of nations

PPI News Agency

Pakistan highly values its ties with Turkey as both countries enjoy excellent relations based on religious and cultural linkages: President Dr Arif Alvi

PPI News Agency

Empowerment of Women Key to National Development: Prime Minister

PPI News Agency