Charge-sheet filed against two innocent Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Indian police have filed a charge-sheet in an Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) court against two innocent Kashmiris implicating them in a false arms seizure case.

According to a Kashmir Media Service report, the charge-sheet, which was registered under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was filed in the court of NIA, Srinagar, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the two persons — Arfat Yousuf Khan and his associate Yawar Shafi Butt — in the case, Yawar Shafi Butt was killed in an operation by Indian forces at Shah Mohalla Yadipora Palhallan in Baramulla district on September 30, 2022, an official said.

While Arfat Yousuf Khan is a resident of Pathigam Rajpora, Bhat belonged to Kalampora Pulwama, he said.