Charitable hospitals providing excellent eye treatment, surgery facilities: President

Islamabad, November 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): President Dr Arif Alvi inaugurated eye hospital Layton Rahmatullah Benevolent Trust at Anjuman Islamia Welfare Complex Chiniot today (Tuesday). Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the president said that the network of charitable hospitals being run by the LRBT in the country has been rendering national level quality services. He said that these charitable hospitals are providing excellent eye treatment and surgery facilities free of cost for the economically deprived segments all over Pakistan.

Dr Arif Alvi lauded the organization for providing modern health facilities, ensuring cleanliness and having state of the art equipment and machinery at the hospital for eye treatment and operation. He urged the people to play their part for some welfare work in the country. He said that the concept of welfare state like “Riyasat-e-Madina” can’t be achieved without the contribution of everyone in Welfare related projects and activities.

Talking about COVID-19, he stressed to follow strictly Anti Corona SOP’s especially at work places and gatherings. He said that second wave of coronavirus is more severe so it is the responsibility of general public to adopt protective and precautionary measures. He said that international community is admiring the steps taken by the Pakistani Government during first wave of Covid-19.

