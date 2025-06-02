Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah emphasized the transformative role of chartered accountants during the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan”s (ICAP) Winter Batch 2024 members” convocation.
Highlighting the profession”s impact, he noted that chartered accountancy education instills discipline, ethics, and leadership skills, evolving individuals from mere number crunchers to trusted advisers and visionary leaders.
Murad Ali Shah acknowledged ICAP”s internationally recognized reputation and the leadership role its professionals play in the national economy. He commended the new chartered accountants for their success, attributing it to their hard work and perseverance. The Chief Minister urged these professionals to lead with integrity, sound decision-making, and courage, particularly in charting new paths for transformation in the public sector.
Concluding the event, Murad Ali Shah congratulated the new graduates, reminding them that their real journey begins now and they have the opportunity to contribute positively to the country”s development. The ceremony wrapped up with congratulations to the graduates, marking a crucial milestone in their professional lives.