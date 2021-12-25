Chaudhry Fawad Hussain felicitates Christian community on Christmas 

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, December 25, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has felicitated Christian community happy Christmas. In his felicitation message on Saturday, he said protection of minorities’ rights is the top priority of PTI government. The Minister said constitution of Pakistan protects the rights of minorities. He said Christian played a pivotal role in strengthening, developing and uniting Pakistan.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

India cannot quill a religious organization by banning it: Hami

User2

National Bank of Pakistan, Balochistan’s Excise, Taxation and Anti-Narcotics Department sign agreement for automation of tax collections

User2

Finance Minister chairs meeting of Executive Committee of the National Economic Council

PR Distribution