Chaudhry Fawad Hussain felicitates Christian community on Christmas 

Islamabad, December 25, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has felicitated Christian community happy Christmas. In his felicitation message on Saturday, he said protection of minorities’ rights is the top priority of PTI government. The Minister said constitution of Pakistan protects the rights of minorities. He said Christian played a pivotal role in strengthening, developing and uniting Pakistan.

