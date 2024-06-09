Geneva, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, praised the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) commitment to supporting global workers, particularly in crisis-hit regions like Gaza and the West Bank.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, while speaking at the 112th International Labour Conference in Geneva, Minister Hussain highlighted the ILO’s role in addressing the impacts of ongoing conflicts on workers’ conditions. He expressed particular concern for the situations in the occupied Arab Territories, especially Palestine, and criticized the inefficacies of the multilateral system in resolving such crises.
Representing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hussain called for an urgent ceasefire and the facilitation of unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza, underscoring the critical need for international solidarity and action.