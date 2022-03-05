Chaudhrys inquire after Assefa’s health

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday telephoned senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Rukhsana Bangash and inquired after Assefa Bhutto, sister of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who was injured when a drone camera of a private news channel hit her during the PPP’s long march yesterday (Friday, March 4), reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

The Chaudhrys of Gujrat conveyed their sympathies to Assefa’s father, former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. Rukhsana thanked the Chaudhrys for asking about the wellbeing of Assefa.

Assefa Bhutto had been hit by a drone camera on her forehead in Khanewal. Assefa was present at the container along with her brother Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other PPP leaders when she met the accident. Bilawal removed ‘Ajrak’ from his body and placed on his sister’s wound.