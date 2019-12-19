Chief Justice of Pakistan inaugurates e-kiosk self-service information desk in Supreme Court

December 19, 2019

Islamabad, December 19, 2019 (PPI-OT): Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa inaugurated e-KIOSK self-service information desk in Supreme Court of Pakistan Islamabad today. Hon’ble Mr. Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Chief Justice designate, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Mushir Alam, Senior Puisne Judge, Khawaja Daud Ahmad Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Representatives of the Supreme Court Bar Association were present at the occasion.

Director IT Supreme Court briefed about functioning of the e-KIOSK that through this facility, one can search about the case by party name or by case number and status of certified copy can also be searched through this facility. Mr. Shamim ur Rehman Malik, Secretary General SCBA extended his thanks to Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan on inauguration of the useful facility.

