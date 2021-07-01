Chief Minister condoles death of father of columnist

English Ministries Official News
PPI News Agency

Lahore, June 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of the father of columnist Muzamal Suharwardy and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. In a statement, the CM prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

 

For more information, contact:

Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab

8-Club Road, GOR-I, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99205562-3

Fax: +92-42-99205561

Website: https://cm.punjab.gov.pk/

