Chief Minister condoles death of father of columnist

Lahore, June 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of the father of columnist Muzamal Suharwardy and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. In a statement, the CM prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

