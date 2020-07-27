National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » General, Official News

Chief Minister condoles the death of Prof. Inayat Ali Khan

July 27, 2020

Lahore, July 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of a famed poet and an educationist Prof. Inayat Ali Khan. Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family. CM prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the grieved family to bear this irreparable loss.

For more information, contact:
Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab
8-Club Road, GOR-I, Lahore, Pakistan
Tel: +92-42-99205562-3
Fax: +92-42-99205561
Website: https://cm.punjab.gov.pk/

Related Posts

PPI_Banner