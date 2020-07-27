Chief Minister condoles the death of Prof. Inayat Ali Khan

July 27, 2020

Lahore, July 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of a famed poet and an educationist Prof. Inayat Ali Khan. Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family. CM prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the grieved family to bear this irreparable loss.

For more information, contact:

Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab

8-Club Road, GOR-I, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99205562-3

Fax: +92-42-99205561

Website: https://cm.punjab.gov.pk/

Related Posts