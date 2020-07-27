Chief Minister condoles the demise of Qadeer and directs to grant Rs3 lac financial assistance cheque to his family

July 27, 2020

Lahore, July 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has put his hand of affection on the children of the labourer deceased Qadeer who committed suicide and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the bereaved family. Usman Buzdar directed to grant financial assistance to the children of the deceased Qadeer. On the direction of CM, Member Provincial Assembly Nazir Chohan visited Children Hospital. Nazir Chohan on behalf of CM expressed his grief and sorrow with the widow of the deceased Qadeer.

Nazir Chohan on behalf of Punjab government presented a financial assistance cheque worth Rs3 lac to the widow of the deceased. Nazir Chohan remarked that CM Usman Buzdar has also directed to provide best treatment facilities to the children. CM expressed his profound grief over committing suicide by a labourer and father of three children. CM maintained that providing financial assistance to the children is not a favour but responsibility of the state.

